Wilfred Zaha News and Features
Date of birth: November 10, 1992
Instagram: @wilfriedzaha
Club(s): Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Cardiff (loan)
Country: Ivory Coast
Signing fee: £3.4 million
Always looked set for big things after breaking through from the Crystal Palace academy - and a big-money move to Manchester United followed. While the transfer did not pan out, resulting in a permanent switch back to more familiar surroundings in south London, he remains one of the most talented frontmen in the Premier League. After changing international allegiance from England to Ivory Coast, he represented the Elephants at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Why Wilfred Zaha really is worth £80m to Crystal Palace
By Richard Jolly
Crystal Palace have priced their star man out of a move to a bigger club in recent years - but their valuation is spot on, says Richard Jolly
FIFA 21 ‘Sweaty Players’: The 10 fastest stars for under 50k coins
By Phillip Ekuwem
FIFA 21 Pace is power when it comes to FIFA 21 - here are the fastest players you can purchase in FUT for a reasonable fee
5 Premier League transfer sagas set to dominate this summer
By Ed McCambridge
Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool, Thomas Partey to Arsenal and more - the biggest transfer stories likely to grab headlines this summer
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfred Zaha
Zaha appeal against ban dismissed
By FourFourTwo Staff
Roy Hodgson Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson had hoped Wilfried Zaha would be available to face Doncaster Rovers, but the forward will be serving a ban.
Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 1: Zaha stars to down goal-shy Terriers
By FourFourTwo Staff
Roy Hodgson Huddersfield Town's goalscoring woes worsened in 1-0 Premier League home loss to a Wilfried Zaha-inspired Crystal Palace.
Hodgson bemoans late Bournemouth equaliser
By FourFourTwo Staff
Roy Hodgson Joshua King struck late to deny Crystal Palace a precious win in their battle against the drop, much to the frustration of Roy Hodgson.
Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 2: King strikes late to deny visitors
By FourFourTwo Staff
Luka Milivojević Substitute Joshua King grabbed a late equaliser as Bournemouth battled back to secure a draw with Crystal Palace.
