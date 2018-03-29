Trending

Wilfred Zaha News and Features

Date of birth: November 10, 1992
Instagram: @wilfriedzaha
Club(s): Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Cardiff (loan)
Country: Ivory Coast
Signing fee: £3.4 million

Always looked set for big things after breaking through from the Crystal Palace academy - and a big-money move to Manchester United followed. While the transfer did not pan out, resulting in a permanent switch back to more familiar surroundings in south London, he remains one of the most talented frontmen in the Premier League. After changing international allegiance from England to Ivory Coast, he represented the Elephants at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Latest about Wilfred Zaha

Crystal Palace v Southampton – Premier League – Selhurst Park

Roy Hodgson not worried about Wilfried Zaha’s future at Crystal Palace

By PA Staff

Crystal Palace

Why Wilfred Zaha really is worth £80m to Crystal Palace

By Richard Jolly

Crystal Palace have priced their star man out of a move to a bigger club in recent years - but their valuation is spot on, says Richard Jolly

FIFA 21

FIFA 21 ‘Sweaty Players’: The 10 fastest stars for under 50k coins

By Phillip Ekuwem

FIFA 21 Pace is power when it comes to FIFA 21 - here are the fastest players you can purchase in FUT for a reasonable fee

FIFA 21
Premier League transfer

5 Premier League transfer sagas set to dominate this summer

By Ed McCambridge

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool, Thomas Partey to Arsenal and more - the biggest transfer stories likely to grab headlines this summer

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfred Zaha

Zaha appeal against ban dismissed

By FourFourTwo Staff

Roy Hodgson Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson had hoped Wilfried Zaha would be available to face Doncaster Rovers, but the forward will be serving a ban.

Roy Hodgson

Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 1: Zaha stars to down goal-shy Terriers

By FourFourTwo Staff

Roy Hodgson Huddersfield Town's goalscoring woes worsened in 1-0 Premier League home loss to a Wilfried Zaha-inspired Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson

Hodgson bemoans late Bournemouth equaliser

By FourFourTwo Staff

Roy Hodgson Joshua King struck late to deny Crystal Palace a precious win in their battle against the drop, much to the frustration of Roy Hodgson.

Roy Hodgson

Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 2: King strikes late to deny visitors

By FourFourTwo Staff

Luka Milivojević Substitute Joshua King grabbed a late equaliser as Bournemouth battled back to secure a draw with Crystal Palace.

Luka Milivojević

Hodgson backs Benteke for Belgium World Cup selection

By FourFourTwo Staff

Roy Hodgson Despite the striker having only scored two Premier League goals this season, Roy Hodgson believes Christian Benteke can go to the World Cup.

Roy Hodgson
