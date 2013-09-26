Hue handed doping ban

Hue, a 35-year-old midfielder who plays his club football for Harbour View, tested positive to dexamethasone – similar to a natural hormone produced by the adrenal glands – following Jamaica's 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Honduras in June.

Jamaica's team doctor, Carlton Fraser, has also been slapped with a punishment by FIFA's disciplinary committee, who banned him for four years for administering the substance.

A FIFA statement read: "The player (Hue) has been declared ineligible for a period of nine months after testing positive for dexamethasone, a substance included on WADA's (World Anti-Doping Agency) 2013 prohibited list.

"The team doctor (Fraser) has been declared ineligible for a period of four years after having administered the above-mentioned prohibited substance to the player."

The pair were provisionally suspended after initial tests, and FIFA said those bans had been taken into account when punishing Hue and Fraser.

The bans will stop Hue and Fraser from having any involvement in any type of match, including domestic, international, friendly and official fixtures, until their suspensions are over.

Hue has previously played for the Kansas City Wizards in the MLS, and Sweden's Mjallby.