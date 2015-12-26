'Huge relief' for Curtis as Swans end winless run

Caretaker manager Alan Curtis said Saturday's win over West Brom at the Liberty Stadium came as a "huge relief" for Swansea City.

Ki Sung-yueng's ninth-minute effort proved for Swansea to secure their first win in eight Premier League matches.

Curtis remains an interim appointment following the departure of Garry Monk earlier this month, but the caretaker boss described the positive atmosphere around the dressing room after a battling victory over Tony Pulis' side.

"For the team, everyone, the supporters it means a huge amount," Curtis told Sky Sports.

"It's a huge relief. We've had a couple of good performances - probably better than we did today but obviously the most important thing is to pick up three points.

"It gives you confidence, we had to dig in deep today. When you play against West Brom or a Tony Pulis side they go right to the end and throw balls into the box.

"You have to be prepared for it. We didn't play as well as we have done but the result is fantastic for us.

"I thanked them all for the effort and determination they put in. We had to find a way to win and the players put their bodies on the line.

"They made blocks, tackles and ran that extra yard, which is probably not the sort of football we do play.

"But it was what we needed. West Brom will probably feel a little bit aggrieved but I thought the way we worked and scrapped, the three points were a huge boost."