Hughes: Chelsea win highlights progression

The Britannia Stadium club are in transition after Hughes replaced former boss Tony Pulis in the dugout during the close season.

While aiming to oversee an improvement on last season's 13th-placed finish in the Premier League, Stoke's manager has also set about changing the club's style of play.

Saturday's enthralling 3-2 victory - earned courtesy of a late stunner from Oussama Assaidi - extended their run to just one defeat in seven league and cup games, and Hughes feels his side are on track despite taking some time to get going this term.

"I suppose people will say we need a little bit of credibility because we're trying to change things," said the Welshman.

"People may suggest that we weren't doing particularly well - I would argue that point because we were not a million miles away from where we thought we would be at this moment in time.

"We had a poor performance, in fairness, against Everton (in a 4-0 defeat last month). That was a disappointment, but I said at the beginning of the year that we were going to have days where we're not particularly good at what we're trying to do and other days when we are better.

"Today was certainly one of those days."

The one negative from Stoke's victory was an injury scare for midfielder Charlie Adam, who was forced off with a dead leg early in the match.

However, Hughes does not expect the Scotland international to be sidelined for any length of time.

"He got a bang on the outside of his leg," confirmed Hughes. "He should be OK, I don't think there's any significance to it but he couldn't continue.

"It's a shame for Charlie because he played really well on Wednesday (against Cardiff City) but that gave the opportunity for Stevie Ireland to come in and he had a great game."