Hughes happy with Wilson displays in Huth absence

Wilson has partnered captain Ryan Shawcross at the heart of Stoke's defence for the last three matches, after Huth was forced to undergo knee surgery.

The loss of Huth appeared set to prove extremely costly when Stoke, with Marc Muniesa deputising at centre-half, suffered a 4-0 defeat to Everton in the first game the German missed.

However, Hughes' men have taken five points from three games since Wilson, a versatile player who can also play at full-back or in midfield, joined forces with Shawcross.

The Republic of Ireland international helped Stoke to a sixth Premier League clean sheet of the season in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Hull City.

Hughes told The Sentinel: "Marc looks really comfortable and he's done really well for us.

"I'm really pleased for Marc because he’s a good professional and a good technical player who can play in any of a number of positions. He shows real composure and doesn't get fazed by anything.

"There's no real pressure to get Robert back before he's ready. He's an important player for us, we all know that, but if we can make sure he's 100 per cent right we may well get a bigger, stronger Robert Huth... if that's possible."