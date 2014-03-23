Hughes reaping rewards of change in style

The Welshman arrived at Stoke in the close-season, with the club having developed a reputation for physical, direct play under his predecessor Tony Pulis.

Hughes has attempted to bring about a change of philosophy at the Britannia Stadium and his side's emphatic performance at Villa Park on Sunday was evidence of that as goals from Peter Odemwingie, Peter Crouch, Steven N'Zonzi and Geoff Cameron sealed a first away league win since the end of August.

"We try getting the ball down, keeping possession and try create opportunities in the final third and we did that to good effect," he said.

"We're not too renowned for passages of play that end in goals, maybe people will sit up and take notice of what we're trying to do.

"We've been a little bit under the radar, (the Villa win) was a statement from us in terms of what we're trying to do this season.

"It's never complete. We're always trying to work on things. We're never satisfied.

"It's been more difficult away from home, at times we've reverted to type and not had the control we needed and not retained possession as well as I would have liked.

"There is a perception (of us) and it's not going to go away overnight.

"We're just happy that people are noticing that there's a change in style and hopefully people acknowledge at the moment it's working and that it's for the better."