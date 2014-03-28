Hughes targets record-breaking Stoke season

The Britannia Stadium outifit's form has picked up of late and they are unbeaten in four Premier League matches - a run that culminated in an impressive 4-1 victory at Aston Villa last time out.

But Hughes is keen to see his players battling for every point, despite top-flight survival looking likely.

"We want to break records this year," he said. "There are points tallies that we can break, our highest league finish, most home wins and most away wins.

"There are a lot of objectives that we are using as motivation for us. We feel we can enjoy a very good end to the season, and if we can produce the levels that we have done recently then we will be able to look back on this season with a sense of pride.

"With the changes that we have made this season, maybe people weren't expecting us to enjoy the season that we have done.

"People may have thought we would struggle in terms of being able to compete this season, but that hasn't been the case and we are now in a position where we can make some history."

Stoke host Hull City on Saturday, and Hughes is hopeful his players can maintain the positive atmosphere at the club by registering another win.

"There is a feel good factor around the place at the moment - and should we be able to get the three points on the board tomorrow then we will be ahead of where we thought we would be at this stage of the season," the Welshman added.