Hughes thrilled with 'deserved' home win

Peter Crouch's 15th-minute header was enough to see Stoke to their first Premier League home win of the campaign on Monday.

Hughes, whose side jumped to 11th in the table with the win, was pleased and felt his team deserved the three points.

"We're delighted with that. It was an important win for us, a big win," he told a news conference.

"[There's been] a little bit of negativity around our home form. Our away form is excellent and we're delighted that looks very strong this season because that'll be important for us.

"We're always quite comfortable in the knowledge that we felt it was only a matter of time before our home form turned around.

"It was important that we had a positive result tonight and I think on the balance of play we deserved to win the game.

"In open play, we created any number of chances that on another day we could've converted. We're pleased with the win."

Victor Moses, on loan from Chelsea, provided the cross for Crouch's towering header in the first half.

Hughes said he had been thrilled with the 23-year-old since the Nigeria international's loan move to the club.

"He's been exceptional since he has come to the club. We're really delighted with what he's produced," he said.

"He's a man on a mission, I would suggest, because he hasn't had a lot of football in the last two seasons. He just wants to play.

"Every time he gets into those positions in wide areas, you always sense something's going to happen. It was the same again today."

The only concern for Hughes is an injury to forward Mame Diouf, who has a suspected hamstring strain and came off midway through the first half.