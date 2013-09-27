Hughes wants more Stoke improvements

Under Hughes, Stoke's possession statistics have improved, with the former Wales and Manchester City manager keen to change the direct style of play employed by former boss Tony Pulis.

Stoke were not outplayed in their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, and they retained the ball well, only to be punished as Arsenal's clinical finishing outshone their own.

Hughes said he is happy with his side's progress so far, but knows they still have lots of work to do.

"We're passing it very well. We'll get better," he said. "We're creating chances and I'm convinced that we'll get more goals from the chances made.

"Our focus is to keep our performance levels consistent and if we do, we should win more than we lose."

And the 49-year-old praised his squad for the way they have adapted to his training regimes and new philosophies.

"I have good quality and ability in many positions," he added. "We have good competition in the squad. There are good players itching to play.

"We're playing in a different way. We're creating chances. We aren't taking as many as we would have liked but we're pleased.

"We want to play in the opposition's half if we can, to keep possession further up the pitch and play our way up there."

Stoke - who sit 10th in the table - host Norwich City on Saturday.