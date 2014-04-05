Hughton accepts Norwich fan backlash

Morgan Amalfitano scored the only goal of the game after 16 minutes as Norwich slipped to 17th - five points and one place above Fulham ahead of next week's trip to Craven Cottage.

While it was their first home league defeat of 2014, sections of the home faithful were clearly frustrated as Norwich again showed why they have been so inconsistent this term with a lack of conviction in attack compounded by sloppy defending.

And Hughton was accepting of the full-time whistle being greeted by jeers, stating: "It is frustration and we are all feeling it.

"We got into some areas where at times our quality and passing let us down.

"What happens then is some of that frustration builds up with the support and the only way you can alleviate that is to get a goal or force the keeper into making good saves. We weren't able to do that."

A win at Fulham next weekend could be crucial for Norwich given they end their campaign with fixtures against Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Hughton urged his side to focus on the task at hand but acknowledged his own frustrations as his side plummeted down the table.

"I understand the frustration and we just have to get on with it," he added.

"That is probably as frustrated as I have felt at Carrow Road this year because our performances had been good."