Hughton calls for Norwich to kick on

Norwich were humiliated at Manchester City last weekend as Manuel Pellegrini's side consigned them to a 7-0 defeat.

That defeat led to speculation over Hughton's future and when Ravel Morrison gave West Ham a deserved half-time lead at Carrow Road, Norwich were heading for another Premier League setback.

However, Hughton's charges were gifted an equaliser when goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen inexplicably dropped the ball and then upended Gary Hooper, who picked himself up to score his first Premier League goal from the penalty spot.

Robert Snodgrass then put Norwich in front with a well-executed free-kick and Leroy Fer sealed a much-needed win in stoppage time to ensure City leapfrogged Sam Allardyce's side in the table and moved up to 15.

Hughton was pleased with the character shown by his players and called for them to kick on after the international break.



The former Newcastle United manager told Sky Sports: "We got a very good reaction from the players in the second half, we were more urgent and put West Ham on the back foot.

"What we have said to the players after the game is we have to build on this. We had a similar thing last season, when we didn't start so well but then won against Arsenal and it was a spring forward.

"There's a feel-good factor at the moment and it's nice to go into the international break with a win."