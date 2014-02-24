Hughton confident Norwich can build on win

The 1-0 win at Carrow Road helped lift the pressure on Hughton as the hosts picked up just their second victory in 14 matches in all competitions.

Robert Snodgrass' 47th-minute winner also moved Norwich into 14th - four points clear of the relegation zone - and Hughton has taken confidence from the spirit within his squad, insisting there is a determination to turn their season around.

"What gives me a lot of confidence is that we have a really good group of players," Norwich Evening News quotes him as saying.

"There have been frustrations and they feel it, but the training ground is a good place to be and when you get results it is even better.

"A result like this underlines not that they are behind me but that they care and they are desperate to make sure they are Premier League players next season, and good Premier League players.

"First and foremost they have a responsibility to work hard every day. They have to be the best players they can be and they have to have that drive from within."

Norwich's next two fixtures are against sides around them in the league standings as Hughton's men travel to Aston Villa before hosting Stoke City.