Hughton hails Hasenhuttl heroics

Brighton boss Chris Hughton believes Ralph Hasenhuttl has done an “outstanding job” at Southampton.

Hasenhuttl has dragged Saints out of the Premier League drop zone since replacing the sacked Mark Hughes in December.

The Austrian has secured 21 points from 15 top-flight fixtures – 12 more than predecessor Hughes managed in 14 games – and takes his team along the south coast on Saturday for a relegation six-pointer at the Amex Stadium.

Opposition boss Hughton feels former RB Leipzig coach Hasenhuttl has brought a combination of style and substance to St Mary’s.

“I don’t think any job is an easy job, particularly when clubs make changes for obvious reasons,” said Hughton.

“I think he’s done an outstanding job.

“There is a way of playing and of course there are results, and I think what he has done he’s had a good mixture of both.

“If I think of their recent games – at home to Tottenham (a 2-1 win) and away at Manchester United (a 3-2 loss) – two really good performances, particularly the second half against Tottenham.

“Certainly they are playing well enough.”

While 16th-placed Southampton are two points above the bottom three with eight games to go, Albion are three points better off with a game in hand.

Successive league victories followed by progression to the FA Cup semi-finals have helped ease the anxiety in Sussex following a dreadful run of form at the start of 2019.

“This is a big game for us, as they are all,” continued Hughton.

“It’s a game against a team that are in the same area of the league as we are and that does add another importance to the game.

“There is a good feel about the place, the players have trained well.

“But we can say of all that – you never know (what will happen) until that whistle goes on Saturday and probably more importantly the final whistle goes.”