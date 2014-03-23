Hughton refuses to set Norwich points target

Hughton's side moved to 32 points with a 2-0 victory over Sunderland on Saturday and are now seven clear of the relegation zone.

In past seasons, 40 has often been highlighted as a magic number by managers targeting top-flight survival, but Hughton is simply focused on leading Norwich to as many wins as possible between now and the end of the season.

Asked whether Norwich would be safe should they make it to 40 points, he replied: "On averages (looking at past seasons) that can be the case, but at this moment I don't think there is anyone who knows what that number (to avoid relegation) will be and I don't think too much about what it may be.

"Nobody can predict next week's results so we just need to continue to try and get the points we need to make sure we stay clear of it.

"It's important to have as big a gap as possible from where we are to the bottom three.

"We've got three valuable points (from the win over Sunderland) and we need to make sure we get more."

Norwich's next three Premier League games come against sides below them in the table - Swansea City, West Brom and rock-bottom Fulham.