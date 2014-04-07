Hughton sacking has come at wrong time, says Roberts

Hughton was relieved of his duties - together with coaching staff Colin Calderwood and Paul Trollope - on Sunday, with youth coach Neil Adams placed in charge at Carrow Road.

Norwich are five points above the Premier League relegation zone, but face a daunting run-in, with games against Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal to follow this weekend's potentially crucial clash with fellow strugglers Fulham.

Roberts told talkSPORT: "I think the timing is very, very poor. There are only five games to go and what do you expect Neil to do in that space of time with the games coming up?

"They haven't beaten Fulham in their last 15 and the other four speak for themselves."

Hughton had come in for criticism from sections of Norwich's support in recent months, and Roberts feels the decision to remove the 55-year-old could have been taken sooner.

"It hasn't been the happiest place, Carrow Road, for the past few months," added Roberts.

"There was a period from mid-December to mid-January when they didn't win in eight games. They weren't playing well, they weren't scoring goals, and I think the crowd were calling for Chris to go then.

"I think that probably would have been the right time (for Hughton to go) because you give the new man enough time then to come in and have an impact and the transfer window to bring his own players. With five games to go, it is a bit of a panic situation."