Hughton urges more service to striker Hooper

Hughton was speaking after Saturday's 2-0 win at West Brom, in which Hooper's 13th-minute opener marked his third goal in five league games.

After signing from Celtic in the close-season, Hooper's chances were limited by injury at the start of the campaign, but Hughton insists that the frontman has put those troubles firmly behind him.

"To get injured one week before the season makes it very difficult but he's psychically in good shape," said the Norwich boss.

"Gary is one that if we provide him with chances, he can get goals.

"His CV and record shows that he's a very good finisher but of course you've got to have opportunities and so we've got to be able to feed him with opportunities and give him service that will allow him to do that.

"The difference in this league is the chances are fewer so you've got to be more clinical."

Norwich have had mixed results in recent weeks, with three wins and three defeats from their last six matches, and Hughton admitted that his side must search for greater consistency.

"Our best period last season we had a very consistent backline and midfield four," he said. "But then we found it difficult from Christmas onwards, it's something you have to continue to work on.

"It's a balance between being defensively good and having enough that you can go and win games and that's the balance you're always trying to get."