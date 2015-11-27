Hull City 0 Derby County 2: Clement's side move to Championship summit

Derby County usurped Hull City at the top of the Championship with a 2-0 victory at the KC Stadium.

Paul Clement's side began in a vibrant manner and, after Alan McGregor denied George Thorne, Jacob Butterfield swept home following a great run from Andreas Weimann with 18 minutes played.

Butterfield added his second in the 34th minute, sending a left-footed volley beyond McGregor.

Hull – who entered the game on the back of an 11-match unbeaten streak in the league – responded positively and Shaun Maloney fired wide on the hour mark before being denied by Scott Carson four minutes later.

Tom Ince was unable to mark his return to his former club with Derby's third goal when he volleyed wide with five minutes remaining.

Steve Bruce's side failed to make their domination of possession count as they were deposed at the summit.