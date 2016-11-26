Hull City 1 West Brom 1: Captain Dawson rescues point for Tigers

Hull City fought back to hold West Brom to a 1-1 draw at the KCOM Stadium but the Tigers could not climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

West Brom had been looking to win three league games in a row for the first time under Tony Pulis, and looked set to claim victory when Gareth McAuley scored in the 34th minute.

Insipid in the first half, Hull - who have now tasted victory just once in their last 11 Premier League matches - came back into game after the break as Foster made fine stops from both Robert Snodgrass and Jake Livermore.

A leveller finally arrived as Michael Dawson prodded into the net, but neither side could force a winner in the remaining 18 minutes.

Although West Brom could have moved into the top six with a win, they can have few complaints with taking a solitary point from this game, having waned after deservedly leading.

Hull's second-half performance showed a spirit that harked back to their displays in the early weeks of the season and Mike Phelan will hope momentum can carry into mid-week, when City will look to reach a first EFL semi-final in the club's history against Newcastle United on Tuesday.

With both sides making a cautious start to the game, a first chance did not arrive until Livermore's error allowed James Morrison to shoot wide from the edge of the area in the 24th minute.

Matt Phillips followed suit in dragging a tame effort past the post, although it was the West Brom winger who then supplied the opener.

Delivering a corner from the left, Phillips' delivery found the unmarked McAuley, whose firm header left David Marshall with no chance.

Another Phillips set-piece found Craig Dawson, but he could not direct the ball on target.

Hull, who had not mustered a single shot in the first half, were better after the break, with Snodgrass forcing Ben Foster into a save from 25 yards, and Livermore curling high and wide.

A fine passing move followed as Livermore linked up with Snodgrass, then Dieumerci Mbokani and finally Markus Henriksen, before Foster parried his low finish.

Foster again saved from Snodgrass' low 20-yard free-kick, but another set-piece led to the equaliser.

From a deep position on the left, Snodgrass delivered for Mbokani to nod down, and Michael Dawson beat his defensive partner Curtis Davies to the loose ball and acrobatically volleyed into the bottom corner.

West Brom belatedly renewed the attacking intent that had served them well in the first half, with Marshall diving away to his right to keep out Nacer Chadli's free-kick before Salomon Rondon wastefully headed wide with the game's last meaningful act.