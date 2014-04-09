Hull City name change blocked by FA Council

Club owner Assem Allam had wanted to change the club's name to increase their marking potential, previously dubbing the City suffix "lousy" and "common".

Sections of Hull's fanbase have been vehemently against the proposal made by their Egyptian owner, setting up a campaign group - dubbed 'City Till We Die' - to rally against the move.

The FA Membership Committee had previously advised the Council to turn down Allam's request, and on Wednesday that was confirmed, with 63.5 per cent of the Council's members saying no to the proposal.

An FA statement read: "The FA Council has today rejected Hull City's application to change their playing name to Hull Tigers.

"The Council's decision – carried by a 63.5 per cent vote of its members – came after a recommendation from The FA's Membership Committee.

"The Council, which is made up of representatives from across football, fully considered the recommendation and the subsequent responses received from Hull City in reaching its decision."

Earlier this week, a club-conducted poll of Hull season ticket holders saw 44 per cent of the 5,874 participants vote for 'Yes to Hull Tigers with the Allam Family continuing to lead the club' in a ballot, while just short of 43 per cent voted against the change.

Allam has previously threatened to walk away from the club if his plan was rejected.

Hull City refused to comment on the FA Council's ruling.