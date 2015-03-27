Hull fined £30,000 for misconduct against Foxes

The FA charged Hull following a flashpoint in the 68th minute of the goalless draw at the King Power Stadium after referee Jon Moss booked Alex Bruce for a challenge on Riyad Mahrez, which prompted an angry reaction from visiting players.

Hull subsequently denied the charge, with Steve Bruce hitting out at Leicester's "whinging" and the manner in which they surrounded his son in what he felt was an attempt to get the defender sent off.

The Hull boss also vowed to "vigorously defend" the action of his players.

However, the Regulatory Commission found the allegations proven and the club was hit with a financial penalty on Friday.