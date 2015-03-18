Hull hit with FA charge over Foxes conduct

The flashpoint took place in the 68th minute of the Premier League contest at the King Power Stadium.

Referee Jon Moss booked Alex Bruce for a strongchallenge on Riyad Mahrez, much to the chagrin of the visiting players, who voiced their disapproval towards the official.

A statement from the FA read: "Hull City have been charged by The FA for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"The allegation relates to an incident which occurred in or around the 68th minute of their fixture against Leicester City on 14 March 2015."

Hull have until March 23 to respond to the charge.