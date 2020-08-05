Hull owners give manager Grant McCann ‘full backing’ despite relegation

Hull manager Grant McCann has been given a vote of confidence from the club’s owners following relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

McCann oversaw a run of 16 defeats, three draws and just one win in their final 20 matches of the season which saw the Tigers plummet from eighth on January 1 to bottom of the table.

Supporters’ anger reached boiling point after the embarrassing 8-0 defeat at Wigan on July 14 – they were 7-0 down at half-time – but the owners have placed their faith in McCann to lead their recovery in League One.

“We firmly believe that Grant McCann is the man best placed to lead our fightback,” vice-chairman Ehab Allam wrote in an open letter to fans.

“Undoubtedly, we have struggled since the turn of the year and everyone at the club shares the blame for that, myself included.

“Grant is an excellent, hungry young manager and is desperate to right the wrongs of last season and we are giving him our full backing to do that.

“We also believe the squad we have possesses the talent necessary to take the club back into the Championship.

“Recruitment over the coming weeks will be crucial in supplementing that and giving Grant the tools he needs for a successful League One campaign.

“Talk is cheap at the moment, but we will be using the disappointment we all suffered to spur us on as we look to deliver the actions that are now required – effective recruitment, a strong pre-season and an aggressive start to life in League One.

“We find ourselves in a difficult position and now, more than ever, we need unity. As players, coaching staff, owners and fans, it is essential that we stick together.

“This great club has suffered some very dark days in the past but managed to fight its way out of them and, by sticking together now, we can all play our part in getting Hull City back where we belong.”