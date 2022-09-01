Hull sign Adama Traore on free transfer from Hatayspor
By PA Staff published
Mali international Adama Traore has joined Hull on a two-year deal to further boost the options of boss Shota Arveladze
The Sky Bet Championship club have signed the attacker on a free transfer after he left Hatayspor following two seasons in Turkey.
Traore has enjoyed spells with Lille and Monaco in Ligue 1, spending a large chunk of his time at the latter club out on loan.
The 27-year-old has played in Portugal and Belgium before and now England becomes the latest country he will call home after Hull made him their 13th addition of the summer.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.