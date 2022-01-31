Hull sign Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on loan and make Ryan Longman deal permanent

Hull have announced the loan signing of Allahyar Sayyadmanesh from Fenerbahce until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Iran international arrives with a good reputation after he became the country’s youngest-ever goalscorer when he notched in a 5-0 win over Syria.

Speaking to Hull’s website, Sayyadmanesh said: “I am really happy to be here at a great club with amazing fans.

“I will try to give my all and help the team because that is the most important thing. I will fight for the team until the end.”

The Tigers also announced the permanent signing of Ryan Longman from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal after spending the first half of the 2021-22 season on loan at the MKM Stadium.