Hummels 'on another planet' after triumph

Mario Gotze - an 88th-minute substitute - was the hero for Joachim Low's men at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, finding the back of the net in the 113th minute of an intriguing match to deliver a fourth World Cup crown for Germany.

After losing to Brazil in the 2002 decider and finishing third at back-to-back World Cups in 2006 and 2010, Germany finally achieved the ultimate goal - their first since West Germany accounted for Argentina in the 1990 final - and Dortmund defender Hummels conceded he was too tired to truly appreciate the magnitude of the nation's glory in Brazil.

"I feel like I'm on another planet, as I am too physically exhausted to celebrate and too euphoric to focus," said Hummels, who battled knee tendonitis issues throughout Germany's campaign in South America.

"You can only become world champions if you work as a team. We wanted to make that point clear to everyone at all times and we achieved it.

"We did need a little bit of luck in the final, as we were practically already preparing for a penalty shoot-out."