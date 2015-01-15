Hummels calls for confident Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund captain Mats Hummels feels improved confidence will help his team-mates enjoy a successful second half to the Bundesliga season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have endured a woeful campaign to date that has left them languishing second bottom of the table with just four wins from 17 league outings.

Dortmund are on a mid-season training camp in La Manga, with Hummels telling a news conference that belief is crucial to finishing the campaign strongly.

"At the end of the first half of the season we had a problem with self-confidence, for sure," the skipper explained.

"I think it has been quite obvious on the pitch that we conceded goals and this threw us off track. That's what we want to work on - our self-confidence.

"We want to try and play our way of football and I do think we're moving forward. But of course we can get even better over the coming weeks.

"So we want to get our self-confidence back by playing our own game."

Recent signing Kevin Kampl has been present at the training camp following his move from Red Bull Salzburg.

Hummels has been impressed with the attacking midfielder in training and backed him to contribute in the second half of Dortmund's season.

"He lives up to what I've seen from him at Salzburg," Hummels added.

"This season I've watched some of Salzburg's games and he always attracted my attention. He's a good footballer and he is able to work and run.

"And he wants to work and run which is very important in our team. He has the right football skills to help us from now on."