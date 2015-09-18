Hummels delighted as Dortmund show their 'Bayern' side
Borussia Dortmund showed shades of Bayern Munich in their Europa League victory over Krasnodar, according to Mats Hummels.
Borussia Dortmund captain Mats Hummels believes his team-mates replicated Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich during their Europa League win against Krasnodar on Thursday.
Thomas Tuchel's men got their Group C campaign under way with a dramatic 2-1 win over their Russian opponents - coming from a goal down to claim the points with a last-minute Park Jo-hoo header.
Matthias Ginter had cancelled out Pavel Mamaev's opener at Signal Iduna Park and Hummels was pleased to see Dortmund fight until the end, much like Bundesliga champions Bayern – who themselves were the beneficiary of late goals in Europe this week to beat Olympiacos 3-0.
Asked if Dortmund's strong form had helped enable the late winner, he told the club's official website: "That may be. It is also something that Bayern do often.
"They know they can still win, they know they still have a chance. That happens more if you have won your last few games.
"Last November, we would probably not have got the 2-1."
In Jurgen Klopp's final campaign last term, Dortmund struggled badly and were even bottom of the table during the winter break, before a strong second half to the season lifted them to seventh.
However, under Tuchel, Dortmund have now won all 10 competitive outings, with Hummels adding: "I don't believe we could have settled it sooner, we did not have enough chances and were not superior enough for a 3-0.
"The 2-1 reflects the game very well. It is of course perfectly fine that we won - we had more chances, more of the game - but still Krasnodar were always dangerous.
"Every attack had a situation in which an opportunity could arise because we were very wide and very open and Papa [Sokratis Papastathopoulos] and I occasionally had a one-on-one or two-on-two at the back.
"That is, of course, difficult to defend but that's our job, especially when it comes to games where the counter pressing does not work so well."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.