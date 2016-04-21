Hummels' father suggests potential Bayern switch

Borussia Dortmund captain Mats Hummels would consider a move to Bayern Munich, according to the player's father.

Hummels' future has been a source of ongoing speculation, with the Germany defender stating this week he had set a date to decide on his next move, though he would not disclose it.

The 27-year-old has an option to extend his deal at Signal Iduna Park, which expires at the end of next season.

Dortmund signed Hummels from Bayern on an initial loan deal in 2008 after he came through the ranks with the Bavarian giants but only made one senior appearance.

Speaking to Sport Bild, Hermann Hummels suggested Bayern are one of "five or six" clubs his son would consider joining.

"Mats has to make an extremely important decision in his career," he said.

"Dortmund is back among the top clubs in Europe, so the decision isn't easy for him.

"But if he should leave Dortmund, then he will move to one of the five or six best clubs and FC Bayern is one of them."

Bayern have made a habit of signing star players from their rivals over recent years, with Mario Gotze making the switch from Dortmund in 2013 and Robert Lewandowski doing likewise 12 months later.

Discussing his future after Dortmund's 3-0 DFB-Pokal semi-final win over Hertha Berlin on Wednesday – they will play Bayern in the final – Hummels Jr told Sky Deutschland: 'I've set a date, but I'm keeping it to myself. It's costing me half an hour before bed every night."