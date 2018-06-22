Hummels to miss Germany-Sweden, confirms Low

Germany defender Mats Hummels will miss his side's World Cup clash with Sweden due to a neck injury, says coach Joachim Low.

Hummels was one of a number of players to criticise Germany's tactics after a 1-0 loss to Mexico in their Group F opener.

The Bayern Munich centre-back later said talks in Germany's training camp had cleared the air ahead of facing Sweden in Sochi.

But Hummels will not be available for the crucial clash, with Low having alternative options such as Antonio Rudiger in reserve.

"Hummels won't be able to play tomorrow. He hurt his neck [vertebrae] yesterday and he hasn't improved today," Low told a news conference.

"He cannot train but there's still some time. When things like that happen, it doesn't improve overnight.

"We need players good in aerial play. I have an idea, a match plan for tomorrow. We will see what the final session yields."

Germany could be knocked out if they lose to Sweden depending on Mexico's result in their second pool match against South Korea.