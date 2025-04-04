Why isn't Lauren Hemp playing for England tonight?

Lauren Hemp will not be a part of the Lionesses team playing Belgium in the Nations League

Lauren Hemp of England runs with the ball during the UEFA Women&#039;s EURO 2025 qualifying match between France and England at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on June 4, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France
Lauren Hemp is out with a knee injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren Hemp is not in the matchday squad for the Lionesses as they take on Belgium in the Nations League on Friday evening.

England are looking to compound their impressive 1-0 win against world champions Spain in February.

The games are also useful preparation for the European Championships which kick off on 2 July.

Lauren Hemp: Why isn't she playing?

Lauren Hemp has also signed a new deal with City

Lauren Hemp has been on the sidelines for months

Hemp, who has been a key star for the team over the last few years and won the Euros with England in 2022, has not played a game since Manchester City defeated Tottenham 4-0 on 8 November.

She sustained a knee injury and club City have not put a timeline on her recovery.

Lauren Hemp of Manchester City in action during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park on November 03, 2024 in London, England.

Lauren Hemp has been a part of City's injury crisis this season (Image credit: Warren Little/Getty Images)

The injury is a blow for the Lionesses with Hemp in sparkling form this season but they have managed to come away with some results without her.

They beat Spain and drew 1-1 with Portugal in February and towards the end of 2024 they drew 0-0 against the USA and beat Switzerland 1-0.

England are about to have a double header against Belgium, with the two teams playing each other once again on Tuesday.

The Lionesses are then scheduled Portugal and Spain in May and June respectively. It is not currently clear if Hemp will be available for those games.

Georgia Stanway

Georgia Stanway is also out injured

City did say Hemp has returned to training in March but for the foreseeable the national team are without the star.

She is not the only long term injury England are dealing with. Alex Greenwood and Georgia Stanway are also not available.

Stanway suffered a lateral collateral ligament tear in her right knee which has made her chances of being in the Euros squad diminish.

While, Greenwood sustained an MCL tear and is just getting back onto grass in training.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

