Hummels revels in big Dortmund win

Mats Hummels was proud of the role he played in Borussia Dortmund's 4-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Dortmund have scored 10 goals in their last three games and skipper Hummels was delighted to net one himself as the title contenders kept pace with league leaders Bayern Munich.

Hummel rifled in a fierce shot to put the home side two goals in front after Dortmund had survived an early scare, going 1-0 down following an early goal from Frankfurt's Alex Meier.

"It was important not only for the team but also for me to score," Hummels said.

"The goal that made it 2-1 was the key, it opened the door for us to go on and get more."

After Meier's sixth-minute effort, Henrikh Mkhitaryan levelled the scores when he put the finishing touches on a beautiful team move from close range, before red-hot striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 18th goal in 16 league games, having missed an earlier penalty following a red-card offense from Slobodan Medojevic.

Hummels struck just after the hour mark to give his side a two-goal cushion.

"I'm not really sure what to say about my goal! I just hit it and I think it took a slight deflection," Hummels said.

"It was a good day for us. If we can produce the goods twice more [before the winter break] then it'll have been a very good first half of the season for us."

Adrian Ramos completed the scoring in the dying stages of the game to ensure a comfortable win for Dortmund, who remain five points adrift of Bayern.