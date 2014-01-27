Huntelaar targets top four for Schalke

Huntelaar made his first appearance for Schalke since August on Sunday, starting and playing 72 minutes against Hamburg as his team won 3-0.

The Dutch striker hit the back of the net in the 34th minute in a promising return to Bundesliga action and after helping Schalke into fifth position in Germany's top-tier, Huntelaar wants more.

"It was an outstanding team performance," the 30-year-old told the Bundesliga's website.

"We were extremely aggressive but also played great football.

"The good start obviously made things easier for us. We dominated proceedings and showed how much we wanted to win.

"I was really happy to return to the pitch today and things worked out really well for me too. Our aim this season is to snatch fourth place and reach the Champions League."

Huntelaar had not played for Schalke since August 17 due to a knee injury and the Gelsenkirchen-based club have struggled to cover his absence with Peruvian winger Jefferson Farfan their top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with just seven goals.

Teenage attacking midfielder Max Meyer was thrilled to have the big striker back, hinting that Huntelaar had inspired Schalke to be more clinical in front of goal.

"We were cold as ice in front of goal and made good use of our chances," Meyer said.

"There's no doubt Huntelaar is very strong up front, it's easy to see his qualities."