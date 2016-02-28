'Hurt' Kompany eager for trophy

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is still hurting from his side's failure to win a trophy last season as they bid to take out the League Cup.

Manuel Pellegrini's men take on Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday, with the first major trophy of the campaign up for grabs.

Kompany said he was still feeling the pain of the 2014-15 campaign and City's inability to win silverware, including finishing second in the Premier League.

"Last season, when we didn't win anything, hurt a lot and you want to hurt. If it hurts, you know you are doing something good. If it doesn't hurt, something is rotten," he said.

"The first time we qualified for the Champions League was an unbelievable satisfaction. Then we won the FA Cup, then came the Premier League.

"For the blue side of Manchester, these were the biggest events in 40 years.

"The supporters suffered so much pain and I know from talking to them that those tough times made what has happened in recent years even better."

Kompany has featured in two games since making his return from yet another calf injury in mid-February.

The 29-year-old said resuming his season in top form was crucial in the latter stages of the campaign.

"I play for a club that has big expectations and one of those expectations is for me to immediately start putting in performances that are worthy of this team," Kompany said.

"I have had to hit the ground running. Normally you get a period to settle back in, perhaps play a couple of practice games, and get yourself 100 per cent right.

"That hasn't been possible at this stage of the season. I haven't been eased back in. I have played in some very big games in the last two weeks and this is another huge occasion on Sunday."