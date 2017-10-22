I am different to other managers – Why Conte does not fear Chelsea axe

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte does not fear the sack because he believes he is judged differently to the managers that went before him at Stamford Bridge.

Conte claimed the Premier League in his first season in charge, but their title defence has been solid rather than spectacular with just four victories from the opening eight games prior to Saturday's visit of Watford.

And it seemed as though Marco Silva's men would increase Chelsea's woes when they led 2-1 with 19 minutes to go only for the home side to rally for a 4-2 win courtesy of two late goals from Michy Batshuayi and another from Cesar Azpilicueta.

It was put to Conte that Chelsea may not have fought back in the closing stages under previous regimes and the Italian stressed he was different, as well as expressing his belief that the board do not want to sack every manager after a poor run.

Conte said: "I am not like the previous managers. I am different. I am different. It is important to understand this.

"The club has to judge the work and, honestly, I don't have this type of worry [about] if I lose the game, if the club will decide to sack me."

Pressed on why he was different, Conte added: "Only because in the past, the club decided after two losses or three bad games to sack a manager.

"I don't think it is the same for every manager. You change the person, change the work. If you ask if I feel this type of pressure about the club, it is zero.

"Honestly, I am not worried. I am very honest. Anyone who knows me very well knows this is the last thought in my mind. My last worry.

"I trust in my work. I give all of myself with my work and with my players. I don't feel this type of pressure.

"I feel the pressure to give a certain satisfaction to my players, to give satisfaction to my fans and to give satisfaction to the club. I ask a lot about myself. This is the type of pressure. But as for the other pressure, I do not feel it."

Happy Sunday to everyone! Feliz domingo a todos! October 22, 2017

Conte insists he was focused rather than worried with Chelsea 2-1 down against Watford and hailed the club's supporters, who continued to chant his name.

He said: "In this moment it is important for the coach to stay focused on the pitch, to stay with your head on the pitch and to understand the right way to help your team.

"It is not simple. When you see your team is suffering it is not simple. But you must be cold to try and find the right way to help your team.

"I think my relationship with the fans is incredible. It is incredible. They always support me from my first game against West Ham and they prepared a big Italian flag in the stand.

"The feeling with the fans is incredible and I feel this type of pressure to repay this feeling. They call my name and I feel this type of pressure. Me and my players want to give the fans satisfaction."