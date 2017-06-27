I didn't realise we'd won! - Germany U21 hero Pollersbeck

Julian Pollersbeck did not realise he had sent Germany into the final of the European Under-21 Championship when he saved Nathan Redmond's penalty.

Pollersbeck was the hero for his side after denying the England midfielder, ensuring Germany triumphed 4-3 in the shootout following a 2-2 draw in Tychy on Tuesday.

Germany will face Spain in the final but Pollersbeck was unaware of his achievement in the heat of the moment.

"I didn't really get it during the penalty shootout," the goalkeeper said. "When I saved the second penalty I wasn't aware we'd won the game.

"I was completely lost in my own 'movie' and I only started to feel something when I saw my team-mates running towards me."

Despite the disappointment of his side's loss, England coach Aidy Boothroyd believes his players will benefit from their experience at the tournament.

"What I will say is that I'm sure there will be some future England senior players come from this team," Boothroyd said. "There are two [three] in there already and we do live to fight another day.

"The experience that these players have got, similar to the players in the U19s who got to the Euro semi-final last year, that propelled them onto bigger things.

"For those players who can't play again for the U21s because they're too old, it’s time to push them on and get them playing at their clubs and get them challenging for the senior team."

Saul Niguez's hat-trick booked Spain a place in the showpiece with a 3-1 win over Italy, but Germany midfielder Nadiem Amiri is confident his side will triumph in Krakow on Friday.

"All of Germany is proud of us now and we're going to win this," Amiri said.

"We were fitter and more determined towards the end of the game so it's absolutely deserved that we're in the final."