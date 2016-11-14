'I don't know why' I got sent off - Dzeko

Bosnia-Herzegovina striker Edin Dzeko was stunned by his red card against Greece, insisting it was for "no reason".

Dzeko and Kyriakos Papadopoulos saw red in the 79th minute, the former receiving a second yellow after pulling down the shorts of Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The World Cup qualifier in Piraeus on Sunday finished in a 1-1 draw after Georgios Tzavellas netted a late equaliser, cancelling out Miralem Pjanic's first-half opener.

Dzeko was left unhappy with his sending off, saying: "I got a red card for no reason, I don't know why.

"The referee says I started the whole thing, but I was the only one ending on the floor, so how could I have started it?"

Dzeko insisted his team deserved more out of the clash, which left them third in Group H – three points behind Greece.

"I feel like losing 3-0. Greece didn't deserve this point," he said.

"They didn't even deserve a 1-0 loss, they deserved to lose 4-0."

Bosnia coach Mehmed Bazdarevic slammed referee Jonas Eriksson for the red and Greece for their approach

"We deserved to win but lost two points after falling for their provocations," he said.

"The referee should be ashamed of himself. His criteria prevented us from being more aggressive.

"And we conceded a goal because of the red mistake. I hope we will host Greeks in a sports way, not like they have hosted us."