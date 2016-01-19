I don't need to add goals to my game - Ozil

Mesut Ozil said he would not be doing himself any favours by trying to add more goals to his game.

The attacking midfielder has developed a reputation as one of the best providers in the world and tops the Premier League charts for most assists this season with 16, seven more than next best Kevin de Bruyne from Manchester City.

In comparison, Ozil has only scored three times in 20 league appearances for Arsenal this season, but the German international believes he does not need to attempt to improve his goal tally.

"At the end of the day, I try to be as successful as possible in every single game – to win the match," he told the German Football Association website.

"It doesn’t really matter if I’m scoring or assisting, as long as we win. I don’t think I will be doing myself any favours if I focus on scoring more, or becoming more arrogant in front of goal – and certainly not my teammates."

Ozil has set his sights on success with Arsenal this season as well as with Germany as they prepare for Euro 2016.

"I hope to fight for a title with both Arsenal and Germany [in 2016] - no question," he said.