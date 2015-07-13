I had no part in Delph's City U-turn - Richards

New Aston Villa defender Micah Richards' insists he had no bearing on Fabian Delph's decision to turn down a move to Manchester City.

Delph appeared on the cusp of departing Villa in a switch to the Etihad Stadium, only to perform a U-turn last week and announce that he was to remain in Birmingham.

Richards moved to Villa Park from City last month, and there have been some suggestions that he advised Delph against a transfer to the North West.

However, the England international took to Twitter to deny his involvement.

"If people think I had an influence on Delph not going to City you are wrong," he wrote.

"I have nothing but great things to say about City!"