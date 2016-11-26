I have found a home at Chelsea, says match-winner Moses

Victor Moses says he has found a home at Chelsea after his fine season continued with the winner against Tottenham.

The Blues made it seven straight wins in the Premier League and returned to first place after the Nigeria international completed their comeback to seal a 2-1 home win over Tottenham.

Christian Eriksen had earlier given Tottenham the lead with an excellent long-range strike, before Pedro equalised with a brilliant effort of his own.

Moses, who has three league goals this season from his new right wing-back position, was delighted with another victory.

"I'm very pleased with the goal but the most important thing is the three points we got the day," Moses said to Sky Sports.

"There was nothing we could do about the Spurs goal.

"Fortunately Pedro got a beautiful goal and we got ourselves back in the game. We are very pleased with the three points.

"I have definitely found a home here. Chelsea is my club and I'm pleased to be playing this season. The manager gave me the opportunity to express myself and I'm relishing it at the moment.

"I just want to keep on playing football and enjoying myself. We are very happy with the win."

Pedro, meanwhile, hailed Chelsea's confidence after they overcame adversity to come from behind.

"It was a very difficult game for us but we are very happy for the win," said the Spain international.

"We continue to play in the right way. This is the way, game by game. There's good feelings.

"The team now has a very good mentality, good stability and very high confidence. This is the most important thing."