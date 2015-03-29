I have nothing to prove, says under-fire Bale

The forward has been the main focus of scorn from the Spanish media and Real supporters following the capital club's difficult start to 2015, with the former Tottenham man's car damaged after the 2-1 Clasico defeat against Barcelona.

However, Bale gave a timely reminder of the talent that saw Real shell out a club-record fee for his services in September 2013 with a starring role in Wales' 3-0 victory against Israel in Saturday's Euro 2016 qualifying contest.

The 25-year-old set up Aaron Ramsey for the first, before scoring twice in the second half in Haifa.

"I don't need to answer the critics," Bale said. "I know, and everyone around me knows, what I can do.

"There are ups and downs in football. You have to take it with a pinch of salt and all you can do is respond with your performances on the pitch, like that.

"I don't feel I need to prove anyone wrong or right, I just need to play my football."