I left Madrid at the right time - Di Maria

Angel Di Maria believes he left Real Madrid at the right time despite struggling since his exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Di Maria left Madrid for Manchester United in a £59.7million move in August 2014 - just three months after winning the Champions League - but experienced an unsuccessful season at Old Trafford

The Argentina winger scored four goals in 32 appearances before switching to Paris Saint-Germain this August.

His form for the Ligue 1 champions has not been overly impressive, yet Di Maria - in spite of PSG's 1-0 Champions League loss at the Bernabeu earlier this month - is adamant leaving Madrid was the correct decision.

"After winning 'La Decima' my mind was set on staying at Real Madrid for many more years, but these things happen in football," Di Maria said in an interview with beIN Sports.

"Since I left Real Madrid haven't won anything. In any case, I think that I left at the right time and the right way."

Asked about the Madrid fans, Di Maria added: "They're very demanding. The club has won a lot and the fans are used to success. You get more affection from the supporters here in France".