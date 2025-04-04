People say Pep Guardiola has taken the individuality out of football. They say players play like robots now, programmed to pass, never dribble and never take a risk.

Laughable really. His Barcelona side from 2008 to 2012 would probably beat any team in history in a one off game, besides maybe the one of the teams he has assembled at Manchester City.

A team with so many individuals, so good at what they need to be good at, so individually brilliant they could win a game on their own.

David Silva, a magician with the ball at his feet.

Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, two wingers who quite literally terrified Premier League defences with their skill, dribbling and lightning quick pace.

Ederson, more a midfielder than a goalkeeper, capable of breaking the lines to set his team on a stunning counter attack.

Kevin de Bruyne celebrating a goal in the Champions League against PSG in 2016 (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

But one player encapsulates all of this, and more, Kevin De Bruyne.

I think you’d describe him as the dream midfielder. ‘We need an expert delivery from this corner.’ No problem, Kev’s got it. ‘Miss this penalty and we’re in real trouble.’ Don’t worry, Kev’s stepping up. ‘A win here would calm the nerves heading into these last few weeks, Liverpool are really on our tail.’ All good, Kev’s just scored the third fastest hat-trick in Premier League history, in one of the best individual performances seen by FourFourTwo.

He’s maybe the best passer of the ball the Premier League has seen, with a foot like a laser, capable of manipulating the ball to go almost wherever he commands. He can dribble as well, the ball sticks to his foot and doesn’t leave unless instructed to.

GENIUS Playmaker: Kevin De Bruyne’s Premier League Legacy - YouTube Watch On

You wouldn’t be mistaken to also describe him as ambipedaled as well. Yes that is the word, and yes I did have to search it up. He can strike a ball with his weaker left foot as well as anyone can with their perceived strong foot. Just a sublime footballer in every sense of the word.

Also, he could probably play anywhere. In his time at Manchester CIty he has been used all across the front line and midfield, from a deeper position now, to a false nine, and being the focal point of their attack. But, if you needed an emergency defender, he wouldn’t look out of place, and with how Man City have played while he’s been there, I could think of actual goalkeepers I’d less prefer to have in goal than him.

A post shared by Kevin De Bruyne (@kevindebruyne) A photo posted by on

He won the Premier League six times, was part of the team who won it four times in a row, with only Liverpool’s remarkable 2019/20 season stopping them from winning it six times consecutively.

Manchester City’s record-breaking Centurion season may never be matched and De Bruyne was at his scintillating best. He played in 37 games, starting 36, a personal record, and registered eight goals and 16 assists. A constant in arguably the most consistent side in Premier League history.

In 2022/23 he was a vital part of Manchester City’s Treble-winning squad. He amassed seven goals and 16 assists in the league but perhaps his greatest contribution that year was in the Champions League, the one trophy he, his teammates and the fans craved above all.

De Bruyne has defined City over the last decade

A semi-final against Real Madrid stood between them and a place in the final. The first leg at the Bernabeu was predictably tense, but with 25 minutes on the clock Manchester City trailed 1-0 after a stunning Vinicius Jr strike.

A loose ball into the midfield was intercepted by Rodri, before nice interplay between Jack Grealish and Ilkay Gundogan saw the ball laid back to De Bruyne who, from all of 25 yards, guided the ball with pace and power into the bottom corner, arguably his best goal for the club.

The tie was level heading to Manchester and it ended up being the European night City fans craved for so long. They battered Real Madrid, and I mean battered them. The Spanish side have never looked so beaten and De Bruyne was integral once again.

Bernardo Silva’s opening goal was made but a delicate through ball from Belgian, and the tie was over when he delivered a free-kick for Manuel Akanji to head home on 75 minutes. There was no doubt of his legacy after the final whistle went that night, with his performance over the two legs pushing him to the upper echelons of Manchester City folklore.

He is going out on a rather sour note however. In games this season, such as a crunch match against rivals Arsenal and a key Champions League tie against Real Madrid, he has been left on the bench. Injury issues have seen him slow down and trust his body less in recent years and it might be the perfect time to leave.

De Bruyne's time at the top is over (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

He will go down as one of, if not the best midfielder to grace the Premier League, but father time waits for no man, and his time at the top of elite football appears to be at an end. Iconic players legacy’s have almost been entirely wiped out trying to play on at a level far beyond what their bodies are capable of and it is not something anyone ever wants to see.

No one can begrudge him for taking this step. Go and play somewhere warm, protect your legs and give the World Cup in America one last go before bowing out and sailing into the sunset.