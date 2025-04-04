Why Kevin De Bruyne is leaving Manchester City as a modern day Premier League icon

By published

Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City after 10 years at the club

Kevin De Bruyne has started just 12 Premier League games this season
Kevin De Bruyne has announced he's leaving Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

People say Pep Guardiola has taken the individuality out of football. They say players play like robots now, programmed to pass, never dribble and never take a risk.

Laughable really. His Barcelona side from 2008 to 2012 would probably beat any team in history in a one off game, besides maybe the one of the teams he has assembled at Manchester City.

A team with so many individuals, so good at what they need to be good at, so individually brilliant they could win a game on their own.

Kevin De Bruyne, the ultimate footballer

David Silva, a magician with the ball at his feet.

Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, two wingers who quite literally terrified Premier League defences with their skill, dribbling and lightning quick pace.

Ederson, more a midfielder than a goalkeeper, capable of breaking the lines to set his team on a stunning counter attack.

Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates as he scores their first goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on April 12, 2016 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Kevin de Bruyne celebrating a goal in the Champions League against PSG in 2016 (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

But one player encapsulates all of this, and more, Kevin De Bruyne.

I think you’d describe him as the dream midfielder. ‘We need an expert delivery from this corner.’ No problem, Kev’s got it. ‘Miss this penalty and we’re in real trouble.’ Don’t worry, Kev’s stepping up. ‘A win here would calm the nerves heading into these last few weeks, Liverpool are really on our tail.’ All good, Kev’s just scored the third fastest hat-trick in Premier League history, in one of the best individual performances seen by FourFourTwo.

He’s maybe the best passer of the ball the Premier League has seen, with a foot like a laser, capable of manipulating the ball to go almost wherever he commands. He can dribble as well, the ball sticks to his foot and doesn’t leave unless instructed to.

GENIUS Playmaker: Kevin De Bruyne’s Premier League Legacy - YouTube GENIUS Playmaker: Kevin De Bruyne’s Premier League Legacy - YouTube
Watch On

You wouldn’t be mistaken to also describe him as ambipedaled as well. Yes that is the word, and yes I did have to search it up. He can strike a ball with his weaker left foot as well as anyone can with their perceived strong foot. Just a sublime footballer in every sense of the word.

Also, he could probably play anywhere. In his time at Manchester CIty he has been used all across the front line and midfield, from a deeper position now, to a false nine, and being the focal point of their attack. But, if you needed an emergency defender, he wouldn’t look out of place, and with how Man City have played while he’s been there, I could think of actual goalkeepers I’d less prefer to have in goal than him.

A post shared by Kevin De Bruyne (@kevindebruyne)

A photo posted by on

He won the Premier League six times, was part of the team who won it four times in a row, with only Liverpool’s remarkable 2019/20 season stopping them from winning it six times consecutively.

Manchester City’s record-breaking Centurion season may never be matched and De Bruyne was at his scintillating best. He played in 37 games, starting 36, a personal record, and registered eight goals and 16 assists. A constant in arguably the most consistent side in Premier League history.

In 2022/23 he was a vital part of Manchester City’s Treble-winning squad. He amassed seven goals and 16 assists in the league but perhaps his greatest contribution that year was in the Champions League, the one trophy he, his teammates and the fans craved above all.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester

De Bruyne has defined City over the last decade

A semi-final against Real Madrid stood between them and a place in the final. The first leg at the Bernabeu was predictably tense, but with 25 minutes on the clock Manchester City trailed 1-0 after a stunning Vinicius Jr strike.

A loose ball into the midfield was intercepted by Rodri, before nice interplay between Jack Grealish and Ilkay Gundogan saw the ball laid back to De Bruyne who, from all of 25 yards, guided the ball with pace and power into the bottom corner, arguably his best goal for the club.

The tie was level heading to Manchester and it ended up being the European night City fans craved for so long. They battered Real Madrid, and I mean battered them. The Spanish side have never looked so beaten and De Bruyne was integral once again.

Bernardo Silva’s opening goal was made but a delicate through ball from Belgian, and the tie was over when he delivered a free-kick for Manuel Akanji to head home on 75 minutes. There was no doubt of his legacy after the final whistle went that night, with his performance over the two legs pushing him to the upper echelons of Manchester City folklore.

He is going out on a rather sour note however. In games this season, such as a crunch match against rivals Arsenal and a key Champions League tie against Real Madrid, he has been left on the bench. Injury issues have seen him slow down and trust his body less in recent years and it might be the perfect time to leave.

Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City checks on Kevin De Bruyne who is injured during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Manchester City and FC Internazionale Milano at Etihad Stadium on September 18, 2024 in Manchester, England.

De Bruyne's time at the top is over (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

He will go down as one of, if not the best midfielder to grace the Premier League, but father time waits for no man, and his time at the top of elite football appears to be at an end. Iconic players legacy’s have almost been entirely wiped out trying to play on at a level far beyond what their bodies are capable of and it is not something anyone ever wants to see.

No one can begrudge him for taking this step. Go and play somewhere warm, protect your legs and give the World Cup in America one last go before bowing out and sailing into the sunset.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

More about stories
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - MAY 18: Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of AS Roma, celebrates after the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and AS Roma at BayArena on May 18, 2023 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Bizarre Jose Mourinho statement aims to pre-empt punishment after Fenerbahce boss clashes with Galatasaray counterpart
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot looks on during the Premier League match against Wolves at Anfield in Liverpool, UK on 16 February, 2025.

'Andy Robertson has a decision to make as a player, where you either roll your sleeves up and give someone great competition or you accept decisions and say that your time is done.' Alan Shearer on the conundrum facing Arne Slot's Liverpool
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - MAY 18: Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of AS Roma, celebrates after the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and AS Roma at BayArena on May 18, 2023 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Bizarre Jose Mourinho statement aims to pre-empt punishment after Fenerbahce boss clashes with Galatasaray counterpart
See more latest
Most Popular
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool is fouled by James Tarkowski of Everton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on April 02, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
The Premier League needs officials who can watch replays of decisions after Liverpool admission...
Walsall head coach Mat Sadler
‘We’ve been through a lot together’: Mat Sadler and Walsall aim to hold their nerve in unexpectedly dramatic promotion fight
VAR rules out a Leicester goal
Introducing semi-automated offside technology mid-season is the latest addition to misguided Premier League implementation of VAR
The Germany away shirt for the Euros
The Rising Commercial Value of Female Footballers, and the Continuing Disparities
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
'That Alexander-Arnold spoke more with a goal gesture than he did with any other communication to supporters is one of the reasons his move to Real Madrid isn’t being accepted too kindly on Merseyside': How it got to this stage with Liverpool and Trent
Marcus Rashford on the ball for England against Albania in March 2025.
Manchester United have handed Aston Villa transfer bargain who can show THEY were the problem all along - and not Marcus Rashford
SAITAMA, JAPAN - MARCH 20: Japanese players pose for photographers as they qualified for the World Cup 2026 during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier Group C match between Japan and Bahrain at Saitama Stadium on March 20, 2025 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kaz Photography/Getty Images)
Japan are the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup – are they an outside bet to succeed next summer?
Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, looks on during a training session at St Georges Park on March 18, 2025 in Burton-upon-Trent, England Journalist and Media pundit, Henry Winter looks on from the press box during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia &amp; Herzegovina at St James&#039; Park on June 03, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England
'Where’s the "one of our own" that’s remotely good enough? The FA needed to be pragmatic, not patriotic.' Writing exclusively for FourFourTwo Henry Winter reminds England fans why they have good reason to be smiling
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their 2nd goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
Why more Newcastle success will follow now their Wembley heartache has been avenged
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Jay Stansfield of Birmingham City celebrates his first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Birmingham City FC and Wrexham AFC at St Andrewís at Knighthead Park on September 16, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
‘He’s been an absolute monster of a buy’: the record-breaking striker firing dominant Birmingham City back to the Championship