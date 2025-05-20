Manchester United appear to have found a perfect buyer for one of their out-of-favour stars.

The Red Devils are approaching a summer of uncertainty and must first attempt to save their season with Europa League success against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday evening.

Only then will they be able to prepare for next season, with the potential that one of the Premier League's worst-ever sides will be playing Champions League football.

Manchester United find perfect solution as exit route emerges for forward



Square pegs in round holes is the only way to describe Manchester United's spell under Ruben Amorim so far. His 3-4-3 system has yielded little success, and it is expected that a huge overhaul is being prepared over the summer months.

During his first season at Sporting, Amorim oversaw the exit of 25 players as he rebuilt the Portuguese outfit. Many expect he will be allowed the same kind of freedom at Old Trafford, should high-profile departures be sanctioned.



A fascinating case emerging from Spain is that of winger Antony, who has been in electric form for Real Betis. The Brazil international has managed eight goals and five assists from 34 games so far, whilst also playing a key role in helping Real Betis make it to the Conference League final, where they’ll face Chelsea.

Betis are keen to extend his stay and make his loan move into a permanent one, with INEOS now willing to cut losses on an expensive deal sanctioned by Erik ten Hag following his move from Ajax.

Manu Fajardo, Betis' sporting director, spoke to DAZN, as relayed by Sports Witness, about keeping hold of the 25-year-old and says constant communication has been key to the terms of a potential summer switch.

“Yes, yes, there already have been. There is a close and respectful relationship with Manchester United, and we are in constant contact with them,” he said. “We have been talking with them since his arrival. We have to take great care of this asset, so that big clubs and players of this calibre continue to trust us.”



“We will give everything so that players like Antony can join our club,” Fajardo continued.

In FourFourTwo's view, Antony's move to Real Betis now looks almost certain, especially given how poorly he adapted to the demands of Premier League football.

What has Amorim said about Antony?



Asked about Antony back in March, Amorim remained cryptic that the former Ajax man could return in the summer. However, his days do look numbered, unless he can transform into the type of wing-back the 40-year-old is so desperate for.

“I know Rashford really well and everybody knows the talent that he has," said the Manchester United boss earlier this year, when asked about Marcus Rashford and Antony's loan spells.

"So I already spoke about that. He’s a top player, if he wants. So I'm not surprised. And like I said, it's the same with Antony, it's a good thing.

"We see our players doing well on loan in a different context. That can happen and it's a good sign for the club.”