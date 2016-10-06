I will shut the critics up - Ramos

Sergio Ramos lashed out at his critics after the penalty he gave away cost Spain victory in their World Cup qualifier against Italy, insisting he will "shut them up".

Spain took a 1-0 lead at Juventus Stadium when Vitolo punished an error from Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to open the scoring in the 55th minute.

Buffon raced out of his area to challenge the Sevilla forward but failed to connect with the ball, leaving his goal gaping.

Italy received a reprieve when a tackle from Ramos sent Eder to ground inside the area and Daniele De Rossi duly dispatched the penalty.

The Real Madrid defender noticed a stark difference in the reception Buffon received on home soil to that which he would get for his mistake back in Spain.

Ramos said: "The difference between Spain and Italy is that when Buffon, who is an idol, makes an error he is applauded. In Spain, you are booed.

"Those criticising me now should enjoy themselves, because I'm going to shut them up in the end."

Despite his error, Ramos took the positives from the 1-1 draw, claiming strides forward have been made since the two sides met in the last 16 of Euro 2016, a meeting which Italy won 2-0.

"I'm proud of the match, not the penalty. The level of intensity we showed was very high. They took advantage of their strengths," he added.

"We drew against a top national team, we noticed a big change compared to what was seen at the European Championship."