I won't accept non-CEO role at Milan - Galliani

AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani will not accept another position at the club if he loses his current job in the wake of Marco Fassone's arrival at San Siro.

Fassone is set to become Milan's new general manager and executive director once the club's takeover by a Chinese consortium is complete, but Galliani's future remains unclear.

The 72-year-old has served as vice-president and CEO since his arrival at the club in 1986, and Milan have won eight Serie A titles during his tenure.

In the aftermath of Milan's 1-0 win over Pescara at San Siro on Sunday, Galliani told Milan TV: "Respect must be shown for my position and my history as CEO. Every club has the right to appoint their Managing Director.

"I have a great working relationship with Mr Fassone. I am simply saying that I am not available for any other position in the club; I wouldn't want to remain as an advisor.

"Some fans want me to stay on? It's not my call."