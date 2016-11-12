I won't be like Terry as Belgium captain - Hazard

Belgium captain Eden Hazard is keen for his leadership skills to not be compared to his Chelsea skipper John Terry's as the winger prefers not to "talk too much".

Hazard was given the armband ahead of Euro 2016 due to Vincent Kompany's injury absence and the Chelsea star will remain in that role for the foreseeable future.

Kompany has been back in contention this season, but he continues to pick up niggling injuries which are forcing him back into the treatment room.

Coach Roberto Martinez confirmed on Wednesday that Hazard will continue as captain for continuity even when Kompany is present in the squad, though the 25-year-old will not be looking to develop similar characteristics to his skipper at club level.

"It's good for me to be the captain," he told reporters ahead of Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Estonia. "I enjoy it.

"But I can't be like John Terry. As captain, I don't talk too much. I try to talk with my feet on the pitch.

"My ambition is to lead Belgium to the World Cup, to win something for the country. I hope we can do it but it's still far away."

Hazard has rediscovered his best form this season after struggling at Chelsea last term, and he has already scored seven Premier League goals under Antonio Conte, three more than he managed during the 2015-16 campaign.

And Hazard has suggested that Conte's tactical tinkering is why he is finding the net again.

"Maybe the system has helped me to find my form,' he added. "We tried it in Belgium, now we do it with Chelsea.

"I said after the 5-0 win against Everton, it means I just need to focus offensively as the wing-back is there to defend. My fortunes have changed since the system changed.

"It's very good to play with my brother as well. I hope there will be lot of games together."