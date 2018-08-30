Ibrahimovic fined by MLS over 'slap' in LA derby

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been fined by MLS over a "slap" on Lee Nguyen in the Los Angeles derby.

The LA Galaxy striker avoided a suspension after clashing with Nguyen during Friday's draw.

Ibrahimovic scored the opening goal for Galaxy but Los Angeles FC hit back thanks to a Carlos Vela penalty.

The former Sweden international, though, drew criticism for his role in a row with Nguyen during the game.

"Not too sure about the rules @MLS but I guess slapping other players is ok these days," Nguyen wrote on Twitter.

And MLS has now confirmed Ibrahimovic has been fined "an undisclosed amount for violating the league's policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent".

The 36-year-old, who has scored 16 MLS goals since joining from Manchester United, was sent off in May after slapping Montreal Impact player Michael Petrasso.

Ibrahimovic is free to take on Real Salt Lake in Galaxy's next game on Saturday, with his team seeking to end a five-match wait for a win.