Ibrahimovic is getting old, says Berlusconi

Milan president Silvio Berlusconi is pleased that the club signed Mario Balotelli rather than Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he feels the Paris Saint-Germain striker might be past his prime.

The Rossoneri were heavily linked with a move for Ibrahimovic during the transfer window, but eventually missed out on the Sweden international as PSG refused to sell.

They then brought in Balotelli from Liverpool on a one-year loan deal instead and Berlusconi has no regrets over Milan's transfer dealings.

"Ibra wanted to come to Milan, but they wouldn’t let him go," Berlusconi told the official Milan website.

"However we got Balotelli, who is younger. Ibra is like me and is getting older.

"Balotelli didn’t get a pass wrong against Palermo and God willing he really has changed, he appears to be more serious and pensive.

"He made a series of runs and passes, linking up with the other players. I hope he can keep this going in the future. I talk with him on the phone from time to time and he seems calm, I think he has reached the maturity stage in a player’s career.

"I can also see him playing behind the two strikers. Balo can play in any of the three positions in attack."

Balotelli, 25, has yet to find the net since his return to Serie A, but impressed during substitute appearances against Inter and Palermo.