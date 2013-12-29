Ibrahimovic hints at future Celtic move

The Swede has won trophies all over Europe during spells with Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Milan, Barcelona and PSG, but could soon be adding Scotland to the list of countries he has called home.

Ibrahimovic played alongside Celtic legend Henrik Larsson for the Sweden national side, and has now revealed he would not be averse to following his compatriot to Glasgow.

"Celtic is a club with a big tradition and a place any top player would want to end their career," he is quoted as saying by the Scottish Sun.

"How could I say I wouldn’t want to play for those fans every week?

"Henrik was good enough to play for any team in Europe. But after playing at Celtic Park it is easy to understand why he chose to stay there for so long."

Responding to the link, Celtic boss Neil Lennon jovially told BBC Sport: "He'd have to play well to get in our team.

"It's one of those stories - I don't know how true it is - but it would be wonderful if we could get that type of player to the club.

"I think that's a long way off yet."

Ibrahimovic has scored 15 goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season.