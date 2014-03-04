Ibrahimovic: Ligue 1 title destiny in PSG's hands

Laurent Blanc's side cruised to a 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Marseille on Sunday, capitalising on second-placed Monaco's defeat to Saint-Etienne to take a commanding lead.

PSG are now heavy favourites to retain the title the capital club won last season for the first time since 1993-94.

However, Ibrahimovic insists PSG cannot afford to relent in the pursuit of a second consecutive Ligue 1 crown.

"We have our destiny in our own hands," Ibrahimovic is quoted as saying by the Ligue 1 official website.

"It all depends on us. We need to keep on getting the job done.

"If we start to relax and not give 100 per cent, we could end up punishing ourselves. But I don't think that another team can stop us. There is only us."

Ibrahimovic has once again been the undoubted star of PSG's season, scoring 37 goals in all competitions so far.

But it was strike partner Edinson Cavani who stole the limelight against Marseille by scoring on his return from a five-game absence to seal the points.

And Ibrahimovic feels Cavani's impact could be crucial in PSG's quest for glory in domestic competition and in the UEFA Champions League following a 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

"He (Cavani) was really good, and scored a great header," Ibrahimovic added.

"It's great for the team. In the coming months, we have a lot of very important matches, and we'll need everyone.

"We have a great chance of winning the league title. For the Champions League, we had a great first leg. Now we have an advantage, but in the quarters, anything can happen."